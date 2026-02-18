Concert Tropical Fuck Storm + Tchotchke + Henry La Sirène La Rochelle

Concert Tropical Fuck Storm + Tchotchke + Henry La Sirène La Rochelle samedi 20 juin 2026.

Début : 2026-06-20 20:00:00
Notre groupe d’acid punk disco post-apocalyptique préféré est de retour !
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62  contact@la-sirene.fr

Our favorite post-apocalyptic acid punk disco band is back!

