Concert Tropical Fuck Storm + Tchotchke + Henry La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert Tropical Fuck Storm + Tchotchke + Henry La Sirène La Rochelle samedi 20 juin 2026.
Concert Tropical Fuck Storm + Tchotchke + Henry
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Notre groupe d’acid punk disco post-apocalyptique préféré est de retour !
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
English :
Our favorite post-apocalyptic acid punk disco band is back!
