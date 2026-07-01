UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Voreppe

Concert voix et guitare, CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE, Voreppe

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE · Voreppe

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Lieu
CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE
Adresse
387 avenue de Stalingrad 3840 Voreppe
Ville
38340 Voreppe
Département
Isère

Concert voix et guitare Dimanche 20 septembre, 17h00 CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE Isère

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-20T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:30:00+02:00

Carolina Barone, chanteuse lyrique, soprano, diplômée du Conservatoire de Turin, interprètera des chants napolitains, accompagnée par Vincent Brost à la guitare.

CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE 387 avenue de Stalingrad 3840 Voreppe Voreppe 38340 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 0679694297 https://www.semvoreppe.org https://www.semvoreppe.org Chapelle de l’ancien Petit Séminaire construit en béton armé par Pierre Pouradier-Duteil en 1931. Verrières de Marguerite Huré, statue et autel d’Henri Charlier, ferronneries de Raymond Subes… Parking gratuit, gare SNCF et sortie autoroute A48 à proximité. Pas d’accès PMR (escaliers)
Carolina Barone, chanteuse lyrique, soprano, diplômée du Conservatoire de Turin, interprètera des chants napolitains, accompagnée par Vincent Brost à la guitare.

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