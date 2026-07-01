Concert voix et guitare, CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE, Voreppe
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE · Voreppe
Informations pratiques
Concert voix et guitare Dimanche 20 septembre, 17h00 CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE Isère
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-20T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T17:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:30:00+02:00
Carolina Barone, chanteuse lyrique, soprano, diplômée du Conservatoire de Turin, interprètera des chants napolitains, accompagnée par Vincent Brost à la guitare.
CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE 387 avenue de Stalingrad 3840 Voreppe Voreppe 38340 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 0679694297 https://www.semvoreppe.org https://www.semvoreppe.org Chapelle de l’ancien Petit Séminaire construit en béton armé par Pierre Pouradier-Duteil en 1931. Verrières de Marguerite Huré, statue et autel d’Henri Charlier, ferronneries de Raymond Subes… Parking gratuit, gare SNCF et sortie autoroute A48 à proximité. Pas d’accès PMR (escaliers)
Carolina Barone, chanteuse lyrique, soprano, diplômée du Conservatoire de Turin, interprètera des chants napolitains, accompagnée par Vincent Brost à la guitare.
À voir aussi à Voreppe (Isère)
- Exposition, CHAPELLE DU LYCEE DES PORTES DE CHARTREUSE, Voreppe 19 septembre 2026