UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE Béziers

jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 23 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 23 juillet 2026
Adresse
place de la Madeleine
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Béziers

CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE

place de la Madeleine Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23
fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :
2026-07-23

Retrouvez Vincent Beer-Demander et l’orchestre Bundesjugendzupforchester pour un concert exceptionnel.
Participation libre.
Retrouvez Vincent Beer-Demander et l’orchestre Bundesjugendzupforchester pour un concert exceptionnel.
Participation libre.   .

place de la Madeleine Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73  contact@beziers.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE

Join Vincent Beer-Demander and the Bundesjugendzupforchester for a special concert.
Admission is free.

L’événement CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par 34 ADT34

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