Informations pratiques

Béziers

CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE

place de la Madeleine Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23

fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

Retrouvez Vincent Beer-Demander et l’orchestre Bundesjugendzupforchester pour un concert exceptionnel.

Participation libre.

Retrouvez Vincent Beer-Demander et l’orchestre Bundesjugendzupforchester pour un concert exceptionnel.

Participation libre. .

place de la Madeleine Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73 contact@beziers.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE

Join Vincent Beer-Demander and the Bundesjugendzupforchester for a special concert.

Admission is free.

L’événement CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par 34 ADT34