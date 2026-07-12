CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE Béziers
jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE
place de la Madeleine Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23
fin : 2026-07-23
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
Retrouvez Vincent Beer-Demander et l’orchestre Bundesjugendzupforchester pour un concert exceptionnel.
Participation libre.
Retrouvez Vincent Beer-Demander et l’orchestre Bundesjugendzupforchester pour un concert exceptionnel.
Participation libre. .
place de la Madeleine Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73 contact@beziers.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE
Join Vincent Beer-Demander and the Bundesjugendzupforchester for a special concert.
Admission is free.
L’événement CONCERTOS POUR MANDOLINE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par 34 ADT34
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