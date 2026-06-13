FÊTE NATIONALE Béziers
FÊTE NATIONALE Béziers lundi 13 juillet 2026.
Béziers
FÊTE NATIONALE
Béziers Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Soirée dansante sur les rives de l’Orb et feu d’artifice tiré depuis le Pont Canal.
Profitez d’une soirée dansante sur les rives de l’Orb et assistez au traditionnel spectacle pyrotechnique.
Feu d’artifice tiré depuis le Pont Canal et visible depuis les ponts de Béziers et les rives de l’Orb.
Entrée libre. .
Béziers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Dance party on the banks of the Orb River and fireworks launched from the Canal Bridge.
L’événement FÊTE NATIONALE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34
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