Concerts Classiques Récital de piano Gabriel DULIAT Épinal
dimanche 18 octobre 2026 · Épinal
Informations pratiques
Épinal
Concerts Classiques Récital de piano Gabriel DULIAT
Rue des Forts Épinal Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
16
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-10-18 17:00:00
fin : 2026-10-18
Date(s) :
2026-10-18
Hommage à Yvonne Lefébure
80 ans des Concerts Classiques d’Épinal
À l’occasion du 80 anniversaire des Concerts Classiques d’Épinal, un concert exceptionnel est dédié à Yvonne Lefébure, première pianiste invitée par la saison en 1946 et figure majeure de l’école française.
Conçu avec Gabriel Durliat et Frédéric Gaussin, ce programme rend hommage à l’héritage artistique de cette élève d’Alfred Cortot. Il propose au public un parcours musical d’une grande finesse, traversant Bach, Liszt, Fauré, Chopin, Ravel et Beethoven, dans une interprétation portée par la sensibilité et l’exigence de Gabriel Durliat.
Ce rendez-vous constitue l’un des moments marquants de cette saison anniversaire, célébrant l’histoire des Concerts Classiques d’Épinal et leur engagement en faveur de l’excellence musicale.
Programme
Bach / Liszt Prélude et Fugue en sol mineur BWV 542
Fauré Sixième Nocturne en ré bémol majeur
Chopin Barcarolle en fa dièse majeur opus 60
Ravel Jeux d’eau ; Toccata du Tombeau de Couperin
Beethoven Sonate n°31 en la bémol majeur opus 110
Billetterie à l’Office de Tourisme d’Epinal et sa RégionTout public
16 .
Rue des Forts Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 82 53 32 concertsclassiques.epinal@gmail.com
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English :
Tribute to Yvonne Lefébure
80th Anniversary of the Épinal Classical Concerts
To mark the 80th anniversary of the Épinal Classical Concerts, a special concert is dedicated to Yvonne Lefébure, the first pianist invited to perform during the 1946 season and a leading figure of the French school.
Conceived in collaboration with Gabriel Durliat and Frédéric Gaussin, this program pays tribute to the artistic legacy of this student of Alfred Cortot. It offers the audience a musical journey of great finesse, spanning Bach, Liszt, Fauré, Chopin, Ravel, and Beethoven, in a performance guided by Gabriel Durliat’s sensitivity and high standards.
This event is one of the highlights of this anniversary season, celebrating the history of the Concerts Classiques d’Épinal and their commitment to musical excellence.
Program
Bach / Liszt ? Prelude and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542
Fauré ? Sixth Nocturne in D-flat major
Chopin ? Barcarolle in F-sharp major, Op. 60
Ravel ? Jeux d’eau; Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin
Beethoven ? Sonata No. 31 in A-flat major, Op. 110
Tickets available at the Epinal and Region Tourist Office
L’événement Concerts Classiques Récital de piano Gabriel DULIAT Épinal a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION
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