CONCOURS DE BELOTE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 20 mars 2026.
Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-03-20 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-20 23:00:00
2026-03-20
Venez partager un moment convivial, et tentez de gagner de nombreux lots !
Concours organisé par l’Association Jonas .
+33 6 15 55 60 11
English :
Come and share a convivial moment, and try to win lots of prizes!
