CONFÉRENCE DE L’ÉCOLE DE FORMATION BITERROISE AU XIE BOUCLIER DE BRENNUS, L’ÉPOPÉE DES ROUGES ET BLEUS Béziers
mercredi 28 octobre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
DE LA FORMATION AU XIE BOUCLIER DE BRENNUS BITERROIS
place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-28
fin : 2026-10-28
Date(s) :
2026-10-28
Création du modèle biterrois les entraîneurs, le noyau dur, les titres, la perte du modèle.
Plongez dans l’épopée des Rouges et Bleus, de la formation biterroise aux onze Boucliers de Brennus qui ont marqué l’histoire du rugby organisé avec la Société Archéologique, Scientifique et Littéraire de Béziers.
Par Diego Minarro, entraineur de rugby et ancien responsable ASBH. .
place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 05 40 secretariat.saslb@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : DE L’ÉCOLE DE FORMATION BITERROISE AU XIE BOUCLIER DE BRENNUS, L’ÉPOPÉE DES ROUGES ET BLEUS
The Creation of the Béziers Model: the coaches, the core group, the titles, and the loss of the model.
L’événement DE LA FORMATION AU XIE BOUCLIER DE BRENNUS BITERROIS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-29 par 34 ADT34
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