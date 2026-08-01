Cours de yoga plein air Camping Rétro Passion Châtel-Montagne
mardi 18 août 2026 · Camping Rétro Passion · Châtel-Montagne
Informations pratiques
Châtel-Montagne
Cours de yoga plein air
Camping Rétro Passion 2 lieu-dit La Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne Allier
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Cours de yoga plein air au coeur de la belle Montagne bourbonnaise. Profitez d’un moment de détente les mardis matins au Camping Les myrtilles.
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Camping Rétro Passion 2 lieu-dit La Croix Cognat Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 60 06 14 56 coline.andre@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Outdoor yoga classes in the heart of the beautiful Bourbonnais Mountains. Enjoy a moment of relaxation on Tuesday mornings at Camping Les Myrtilles.
L’événement Cours de yoga plein air Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par Vichy Destinations
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