Course landaise de démonstration MARCIAC Marciac
Course landaise de démonstration MARCIAC Marciac mercredi 29 juillet 2026.
Marciac
Course landaise de démonstration
MARCIAC Arènes Marciac Gers
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-29
La tradition taurine s’invite à Jazz in Marciac !
Dans le cadre du festival Jazz in Marciac, venez vibrer au rythme de la course landaise de démonstration au cœur des arènes.
Cette démonstration mettra à l’honneur la ganaderia Deyris accompagnés des jeunes talents de l’École Taurine.
Une tradition vivante La course landaise, véritable patrimoine du Sud-Ouest, vous offrira un spectacle entre élégance, agilité et adrénaline.
Gratuit, sans réservation.
.
MARCIAC Arènes Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 38 03 cfct.marciac@outlook.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
? Bullfighting tradition invites itself to Jazz in Marciac! ?
As part of the Jazz in Marciac festival, come and vibrate to the rhythm of the demonstration Landes race in the heart of the arena.
This demonstration will feature the ganaderia Deyris accompanied by young talents from the École Taurine.
? A living tradition The course landaise, a true heritage of the South-West, will offer you a spectacle of elegance, agility and adrenalin.
Free, no reservation required.
L’événement Course landaise de démonstration Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65
À voir aussi à Marciac (Gers)
- Animation pêche pour les enfants Petit lac Marciac 16 juillet 2026
- Festival Jazz In Marciac Village Marciac 20 juillet 2026
- Stage Tap Dance à L’Astrada L’Astrada Marciac 21 juillet 2026
- LEA MARIA FRIES – CLEO L’ASTRADA Marciac 21 juillet 2026
- FRED HERSCH TRIO/SAMARA JOY – Fred Hersch Trio CHAPITEAU JIM MARCIAC Marciac 21 juillet 2026