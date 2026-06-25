Course landaise de démonstration MARCIAC Marciac

Marciac

Course landaise de démonstration

MARCIAC Arènes Marciac Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-29 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-29 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-29

La tradition taurine s’invite à Jazz in Marciac !

Dans le cadre du festival Jazz in Marciac, venez vibrer au rythme de la course landaise de démonstration au cœur des arènes.

Cette démonstration mettra à l’honneur la ganaderia Deyris accompagnés des jeunes talents de l’École Taurine.

Une tradition vivante La course landaise, véritable patrimoine du Sud-Ouest, vous offrira un spectacle entre élégance, agilité et adrénaline.

Gratuit, sans réservation.

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MARCIAC Arènes Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 38 03 cfct.marciac@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

? Bullfighting tradition invites itself to Jazz in Marciac! ?

As part of the Jazz in Marciac festival, come and vibrate to the rhythm of the demonstration Landes race in the heart of the arena.

This demonstration will feature the ganaderia Deyris accompanied by young talents from the École Taurine.

? A living tradition The course landaise, a true heritage of the South-West, will offer you a spectacle of elegance, agility and adrenalin.

Free, no reservation required.

L’événement Course landaise de démonstration Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65