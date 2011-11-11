Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production Le Château Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production

Le Château Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-07 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-07

Date(s) :

2026-05-07

C’est lors d’un voyage en Argentine, sur les terres colorées et arides du nord-ouest argentin, que ce quartette franco-argentin se retrouve pour la première fois.

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Le Château Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 78 32 02

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English : Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production

It was during a trip to Argentina, in the colourful and arid lands of north-western Argentina, that this Franco-Argentinian quartet met for the first time.

L’événement Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente