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Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production Le Château Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production Le Château Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire jeudi 7 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Château

Adresse : Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel

Ville : 16300 Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Département : Charente

Début : jeudi 7 mai 2026

Fin : jeudi 7 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif : 11 11 11

Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production

Le Château Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-07

Date(s) :
2026-05-07

C’est lors d’un voyage en Argentine, sur les terres colorées et arides du nord-ouest argentin, que ce quartette franco-argentin se retrouve pour la première fois.
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Le Château Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 78 32 02 

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English : Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production

It was during a trip to Argentina, in the colourful and arid lands of north-western Argentina, that this Franco-Argentinian quartet met for the first time.

L’événement Cuarteto Tafi Tierradentro Production Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente

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