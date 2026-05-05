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Dalloway, Cameo Commanderie, Nancy

Dalloway, Cameo Commanderie, Nancy

Dalloway, Cameo Commanderie, Nancy mardi 5 mai 2026.

Lieu : Cameo Commanderie

Adresse : 16, rue de la Commanderie, Nancy

Ville : 54100 Nancy

Département : Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : mardi 5 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 5 mai 2026

Dalloway Mardi 5 mai, 20h15 Cameo Commanderie Meurthe-et-Moselle

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-05T20:15:00+02:00 – 2026-05-05T22:05:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-05T20:15:00+02:00 – 2026-05-05T22:05:00+02:00

Cameo Commanderie 16, rue de la Commanderie, Nancy Nancy 54100 Poincaré, Foch, Anatole France, Croix de Bourgogne Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS1141#showmovie?id=NOBVF »}]
Ciné-débat – Clarissa, romancière, rejoint une résidence d’artistes à la pointe de la technologie. Elle trouve en Dalloway, son assistante virtuelle, un soutien et même une confidente. Peu à peu, e… Cameo Commanderie Dalloway

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