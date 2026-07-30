Danse L’invité mystère Chapelle Fromentin La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

Danse L’invité mystère

Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 11:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20 2026-10-11 2026-11-08 2026-12-13

Ces rendez-vous proposent une initiation à une pratique de corps singulière ou la découverte d’une danse d’ailleurs.

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Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

These encounters offer an introduction to a singular body practice or the discovery of a dance from elsewhere.

L’événement Danse L’invité mystère La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle