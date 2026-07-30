UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Rochelle

Danse L’invité mystère Chapelle Fromentin La Rochelle

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Chapelle Fromentin · La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
11:00:00
Lieu
Chapelle Fromentin
Adresse
2 rue Pauléon
Ville
17000 La Rochelle
Département
Charente-Maritime
Tarif

La Rochelle

Danse L’invité mystère

Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 11:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-20 2026-10-11 2026-11-08 2026-12-13

Ces rendez-vous proposent une initiation à une pratique de corps singulière ou la découverte d’une danse d’ailleurs.
  .

Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46  contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

These encounters offer an introduction to a singular body practice or the discovery of a dance from elsewhere.

L’événement Danse L’invité mystère La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle

À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)