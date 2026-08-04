Danse Open studio Chapelle Fromentin La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

Danse Open studio

Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-21 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-21 2026-09-28 2026-10-05 2026-10-12 2026-11-02 2026-11-09 2026-11-16 2026-11-23 2026-11-30 2026-12-07 2026-12-14

Un espace pour s’entraîner, s’entraider, s’allonger, méditer, dessiner, photographier, danser, s’inspirer…

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Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A space to practice, help one another, relax, meditate, draw, take photos, dance, find inspiration…

L’événement Danse Open studio La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle