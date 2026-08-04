Danse Open studio Chapelle Fromentin La Rochelle
lundi 21 septembre 2026 · Chapelle Fromentin · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
Danse Open studio
Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-21 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-21 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-21 2026-09-28 2026-10-05 2026-10-12 2026-11-02 2026-11-09 2026-11-16 2026-11-23 2026-11-30 2026-12-07 2026-12-14
Un espace pour s’entraîner, s’entraider, s’allonger, méditer, dessiner, photographier, danser, s’inspirer…
.
Chapelle Fromentin 2 rue Pauléon La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A space to practice, help one another, relax, meditate, draw, take photos, dance, find inspiration…
L’événement Danse Open studio La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- Visite Petite histoire commentée de la Villa Fort Louis La Maison des Ecritures La Rochelle 5 août 2026
- JE TE HAIME COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 6 août 2026
- Animation atelier enfants et dédicace avec Mathilde Bel Librairie Gréfine La Rochelle 6 août 2026
- Projection Les bonnes vivantes Un ciné-gourmand pour (re)mettre les algues au goût du jour Cinéma CGR La Rochelle 8 août 2026
- Cinéma Ciné-gourmand Les bonnes vivantes Cinéma CGR Dragon La Rochelle 8 août 2026