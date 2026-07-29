UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Rochelle

Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

jeudi 5 novembre 2026 · Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle · La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 5 novembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 5 novembre 2026
Heure de début
18:30:00
Lieu
Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle
Adresse
18 rue du Collège
Ville
17000 La Rochelle
Département
Charente-Maritime
Tarif

La Rochelle

Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-05 18:30:00
fin : 2026-11-05

Date(s) :
2026-11-05

TRAVAUX PUBLICS* 
Gratuit sur réservation

Un Bal
Priscilla Guy

Formée à P.A.R.T.S. (Belgique), la chorégraphe et danseuse bruxelloise Fanny Brouyaux dirige la compagnie Too moved to talk. Son travail déconstruit le geste et explore.
  .

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46  contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

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English :

PUBLIC WORKS*%A0
Free with reservation

A Ball
Priscilla Guy

Trained at P.A.R.T.S. (Belgium), Brussels-based choreographer and dancer Fanny Brouyaux directs the company Too moved to talk. Her work deconstructs movement and explores.

L’événement Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle

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