Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

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La Rochelle

Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-05 18:30:00

fin : 2026-11-05

Date(s) :

2026-11-05

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Un Bal

Priscilla Guy



Formée à P.A.R.T.S. (Belgique), la chorégraphe et danseuse bruxelloise Fanny Brouyaux dirige la compagnie Too moved to talk. Son travail déconstruit le geste et explore.

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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

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Free with reservation

A Ball

Priscilla Guy

Trained at P.A.R.T.S. (Belgium), Brussels-based choreographer and dancer Fanny Brouyaux directs the company Too moved to talk. Her work deconstructs movement and explores.

L’événement Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle