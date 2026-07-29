Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle
jeudi 5 novembre 2026 · Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal
Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-05 18:30:00
fin : 2026-11-05
Date(s) :
2026-11-05
TRAVAUX PUBLICS*
Gratuit sur réservation
Un Bal
Priscilla Guy
Formée à P.A.R.T.S. (Belgique), la chorégraphe et danseuse bruxelloise Fanny Brouyaux dirige la compagnie Too moved to talk. Son travail déconstruit le geste et explore.
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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com
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English :
PUBLIC WORKS*%A0
Free with reservation
A Ball
Priscilla Guy
Trained at P.A.R.T.S. (Belgium), Brussels-based choreographer and dancer Fanny Brouyaux directs the company Too moved to talk. Her work deconstructs movement and explores.
L’événement Danse travaux publics avec Fanny Brouyaux Un Bal La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle
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