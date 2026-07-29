Danse travaux publics avec Vânia Vaneau Marginalia Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

Danse travaux publics avec Vânia Vaneau Marginalia

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-01 18:30:00

fin : 2026-10-01

Date(s) :

2026-10-01

TRAVAUX PUBLICS*

gratuit sur réservation



Formée au Brésil et à P.A.R.T.S. (Belgique), diplômée en psychologie et formée au Body Mind Centering, Vânia Vaneau a dansé pour Maguy Marin et Christian Rizzo.

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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

PUBLIC WORKS*

Free with reservation

Trained in Brazil and at P.A.R.T.S. (Belgium), with a degree in psychology and training in Body Mind Centering, Vénia Vaneau has danced for Maguy Marin and Christian Rizzo.

L’événement Danse travaux publics avec Vânia Vaneau Marginalia La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle