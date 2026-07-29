Danse travaux publics avec Vânia Vaneau Marginalia Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle
jeudi 1 octobre 2026 · Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
Danse travaux publics avec Vânia Vaneau Marginalia
Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-01 18:30:00
fin : 2026-10-01
Date(s) :
2026-10-01
TRAVAUX PUBLICS*
gratuit sur réservation
Formée au Brésil et à P.A.R.T.S. (Belgique), diplômée en psychologie et formée au Body Mind Centering, Vânia Vaneau a dansé pour Maguy Marin et Christian Rizzo.
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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
PUBLIC WORKS*
Free with reservation
Trained in Brazil and at P.A.R.T.S. (Belgium), with a degree in psychology and training in Body Mind Centering, Vénia Vaneau has danced for Maguy Marin and Christian Rizzo.
L’événement Danse travaux publics avec Vânia Vaneau Marginalia La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle
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