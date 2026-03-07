David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’ JASS CLUB PARIS Paris

Depuis son plus jeune âge, David Balilty partage la scène avec des musiciens reconnus tels que Dizzy Gillespie, Kirk Lightsey, Jerry Gonzales, Amos Hoffman et bien d’autres.

Hillel Salem / trompette

Simon Belelty / guitare

Théodore Kuzma / piano

Darryl Hall / contrebasse

David Balilty / percussions, guembri

Pierre-Eden Guilbaud / batterie

& Guests

Le percussionniste David Balilty présente Sound of the Ground, un projet afro-jazz aux influences marocaines et moyen-orientales

Le jeudi 30 avril 2026

de 19h30 à 20h30

payant Tarif plein : 19 EUR

Tarif réduit : 15 EUR Tout public.

JASS CLUB PARIS 141 Rue de Tolbiac 75013 Concerts à 19h30 & 21h30

