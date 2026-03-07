David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’ JASS CLUB PARIS Paris
David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’ JASS CLUB PARIS Paris jeudi 30 avril 2026.
Depuis son plus jeune âge, David Balilty partage la scène avec des musiciens reconnus tels que Dizzy Gillespie, Kirk Lightsey, Jerry Gonzales, Amos Hoffman et bien d’autres.
Hillel Salem / trompette
Simon Belelty / guitare
Théodore Kuzma / piano
Darryl Hall / contrebasse
David Balilty / percussions, guembri
Pierre-Eden Guilbaud / batterie
& Guests
Le percussionniste David Balilty présente Sound of the Ground, un projet afro-jazz aux influences marocaines et moyen-orientales
Le jeudi 30 avril 2026
de 21h30 à 22h30
payant Tarif réduit : 15 EUR
Tarif plein : 19 EUR Tout public.
