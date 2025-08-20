Découverte de Scratch SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

Découverte de Scratch SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste mercredi 11 mars 2026.

Découverte de Scratch

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-03-11 14:30:00

fin : 2026-03-11 16:30:00

2026-03-11

Découverte de Scratch (logiciel de création d’animations et jeux vidéos) ou son équivalent

Ados 10-14 ans

Tarif 2 € / atelier

Atelier réservé aux adhérents du fablab (35 €/an)

Informations et réservations 05 62 50 16 18

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr

English :

Discover Scratch (software for creating animations and video games) or its equivalent

Teens 10-14 years

Price: 2 ? / workshop

Workshop reserved for fablab members (35 ?/year)

Information and reservations: 05 62 50 16 18

German :

Entdeckung von Scratch (Software zur Erstellung von Animationen und Videospielen) oder einem vergleichbaren Programm

Jugendliche 10-14 Jahre

Preis: 2 ? / Workshop

Workshop nur für Mitglieder des fablab (35 ?/Jahr)

Informationen und Reservierungen: 05 62 50 16 18

Italiano :

Scoprire Scratch (software per la creazione di animazioni e videogiochi) o un software equivalente

Adolescenti di 10-14 anni

Prezzo: 2 ? / laboratorio

Workshop riservato ai membri del fablab (35 €/anno)

Informazioni e prenotazioni: 05 62 50 16 18

Espanol :

Descubrir Scratch (programa informático para crear animaciones y videojuegos) o equivalente

Adolescentes de 10 a 14 años

Precio: 2€ / taller

Taller reservado a los miembros de fablab (35 € /año)

Información y reservas: 05 62 50 16 18

