Découverte de Scratch SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

Début : 2026-03-11 14:30:00
fin : 2026-03-11 16:30:00
2026-03-11
Découverte de Scratch (logiciel de création d’animations et jeux vidéos) ou son équivalent
Ados 10-14 ans
Tarif 2 € / atelier
Atelier réservé aux adhérents du fablab (35 €/an)
Informations et réservations 05 62 50 16 18
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr
English :
Discover Scratch (software for creating animations and video games) or its equivalent
Teens 10-14 years
Price: 2 ? / workshop
Workshop reserved for fablab members (35 ?/year)
Information and reservations: 05 62 50 16 18
German :
Entdeckung von Scratch (Software zur Erstellung von Animationen und Videospielen) oder einem vergleichbaren Programm
Jugendliche 10-14 Jahre
Preis: 2 ? / Workshop
Workshop nur für Mitglieder des fablab (35 ?/Jahr)
Informationen und Reservierungen: 05 62 50 16 18
Italiano :
Scoprire Scratch (software per la creazione di animazioni e videogiochi) o un software equivalente
Adolescenti di 10-14 anni
Prezzo: 2 ? / laboratorio
Workshop riservato ai membri del fablab (35 €/anno)
Informazioni e prenotazioni: 05 62 50 16 18
Espanol :
Descubrir Scratch (programa informático para crear animaciones y videojuegos) o equivalente
Adolescentes de 10 a 14 años
Precio: 2€ / taller
Taller reservado a los miembros de fablab (35 € /año)
Información y reservas: 05 62 50 16 18
