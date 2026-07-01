Découvrez la technique du cyanotype, Biosphéra, Cendras

Informations pratiques

Découvrez la technique du cyanotype Mardi 18 août, 14h00 Biosphéra Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-18T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-18T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-18T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-18T17:00:00+02:00

Biosphéra 18 rue Vincent Faita, 30480 Cendras Cendras 30480 Gard Occitanie 04 66 07 39 25 http://biosphera-cevennes.fr [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 84 69 73 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « animation@shvc.fr »}]

Mêlez photographie et impression nature, au fil de l’eau.