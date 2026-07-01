UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Cendras

Découvrez la technique du cyanotype, Biosphéra, Cendras

mardi 18 août 2026 · Biosphéra · Cendras

Découvrez la technique du cyanotype, Biosphéra, Cendras

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 18 août 2026
Fin
mardi 18 août 2026
Lieu
Biosphéra
Adresse
18 rue Vincent Faita, 30480 Cendras
Ville
30480 Cendras
Département
Gard

Découvrez la technique du cyanotype Mardi 18 août, 14h00 Biosphéra Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-18T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-18T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-18T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-18T17:00:00+02:00

Biosphéra 18 rue Vincent Faita, 30480 Cendras Cendras 30480 Gard Occitanie 04 66 07 39 25 http://biosphera-cevennes.fr [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 84 69 73 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « animation@shvc.fr »}]
Mêlez photographie et impression nature, au fil de l’eau.

À voir aussi à Cendras (Gard)