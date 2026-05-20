Descente libre Longboard Freeride Val Louron Azet GENOS Génos

Génos

Descente libre Longboard Freeride Val Louron Azet

GENOS Col d’Azet Génos Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 09:00:00

fin : 2026-06-28 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Evénement sportif dédié au longboard de descente, street-luge, rollers, disciplines spectaculaires mêlant vitesse, maîtrise technique et engagement. Durant trois jours, des riders venus de toute la France et de l’international investiront la route du Col de Val Louron Azet pour offrir au public un spectacle impressionnant dans un cadre naturel d’exception. Les descentes se succéderont tout au long du week-end, permettant aux spectateurs d’assister gratuitement à des performances de haut niveau.

Afin de créer un moment convivial et fédérateur, une soirée disco avec buvette sera organisée à la station de Val Louron, préparez les costumes !

Pour assurer la sécurité des participants et des spectateurs, la route entre Genos et Val Louron sera fermée par intermittence. Route fermée toutes les 30 mn environ, puis ouverte pendant 15 mn environ.

Pour toute information, contactez l’association ALT contact@alt-skate.fr

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GENOS Col d’Azet Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie contact@alt-skate.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A sporting event dedicated to downhill longboarding, street-luge and rollerblading, spectacular disciplines combining speed, technical mastery and commitment. For three days, riders from all over France and abroad will take to the road on the Col de Val Louron ? Azet to offer the public an impressive spectacle in an exceptional natural setting. Downhill runs will follow one another throughout the weekend, giving spectators the chance to witness top-level performances free of charge.

To create a convivial and unifying atmosphere, a disco evening with refreshment bar will be organized at the Val Louron resort, so get your costumes ready!

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, the road between Genos and Val Louron will be closed intermittently. The road will be closed every 30 minutes or so, then opened for 15 minutes or so.

For further information, please contact the ALT association: contact@alt-skate.fr

L’événement Descente libre Longboard Freeride Val Louron Azet Génos a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65