Informations pratiques

Castelnou

DIMANCHES DE CASTELNOU

Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-19 2026-08-16

Sur l’espace du Marché Pittoresque, près d’une vingtaine d’artistes peintres investiront les petits casots faits de bois et de canisses pour présenter leurs œuvres et leur travail.

Artistes professionnels et amateurs vous donnent rendez-vous pour le DIMANCHE DES PEINTRES 2026 à CASTELNOU.

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Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 72 communedecastelnou@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the March%E9 Pittoresque event, around twenty painters will take over the small wooden huts and reed shelters to showcase their artwork and their work.

Professional and amateur artists invite you to join them for PAINTERS’ SUNDAY 2026 in CASTELNOU.

L’événement DIMANCHES DE CASTELNOU Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR