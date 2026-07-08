UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Montpellier

DÎNER CINÉMA Montpellier

samedi 8 août 2026 · Montpellier

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 8 août 2026
Fin
samedi 8 août 2026
Adresse
216 Rue Elie Wiesel
Ville
34000 Montpellier
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Montpellier

DÎNER CINÉMA

216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy ?
Le temps d’une soirée, Le Melice vous invite à revivre l’incroyable histoire de Queen lors d’une projection en plein air sur écran géant en terrasse.
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy ?
Le temps d’une soirée, Le Melice vous invite à revivre l’incroyable histoire de Queen lors d’une projection en plein air sur écran géant en terrasse.

• Dîner dès 19h
• Projection de “Bohemian Rhapsody” à 21h   .

216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 45 92 31 20 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : DÎNER CINÉMA

Is this real life?
Is this just fantasy?
For one evening, Le Melice invites you to relive the incredible story of Queen during an outdoor screening on a giant screen on the terrace.

L’événement DÎNER CINÉMA Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER

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