DÎNER CINÉMA Montpellier
samedi 8 août 2026 · Montpellier
Informations pratiques
Montpellier
DÎNER CINÉMA
216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy ?
Le temps d’une soirée, Le Melice vous invite à revivre l’incroyable histoire de Queen lors d’une projection en plein air sur écran géant en terrasse.
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy ?
Le temps d’une soirée, Le Melice vous invite à revivre l’incroyable histoire de Queen lors d’une projection en plein air sur écran géant en terrasse.
• Dîner dès 19h
• Projection de “Bohemian Rhapsody” à 21h .
216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 45 92 31 20
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English : DÎNER CINÉMA
Is this real life?
Is this just fantasy?
For one evening, Le Melice invites you to relive the incredible story of Queen during an outdoor screening on a giant screen on the terrace.
L’événement DÎNER CINÉMA Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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