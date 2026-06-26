UnidiversUNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

DJ ANGELO Le Barcarès

DJ ANGELO Le Barcarès

DJ ANGELO Le Barcarès vendredi 3 juillet 2026.

Adresse
Quai Alain Gerbault
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Début
vendredi 3 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 3 juillet 2026
Heure de début
22:30:00
Tarif

Le Barcarès

DJ ANGELO

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-02 22:30:00
fin : 2026-07-02 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-02

Set de DJ. Animation proposée par l’Association des Commerçants et Amis du Port de Plaisance.
Animation gratuite.
  .

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

DJ set. Event organized by the Association of Merchants and Friends of the Marina.
Free event.

L’événement DJ ANGELO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)