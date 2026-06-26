Le Barcarès

OVERGROUND

89 Boulevard du Grau Saint-Ange Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-28 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Cette exposition explore la frontière entre réalisme et imaginaire à travers des œuvres qui invitent à regarder le monde avec un regard nouveau et sensible. Les artistes Yannick Revel, Muche, Agnès Bogaert et Ydeix proposent un voyage poétique entre peinture et sculpture.

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89 Boulevard du Grau Saint-Ange Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

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English :

This exhibition explores the boundary between realism and the imagination through works that invite viewers to see the world with fresh and sensitive eyes. Artists Yannick Revel, Muche, Agnès Bogaert, and Ydeix take viewers on a poetic journey through painting and sculpture.

L’événement OVERGROUND Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE PORT BARCARES