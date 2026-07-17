Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

DJ ANGELO

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-20 22:00:00

fin : 2026-08-20 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-20

Set de DJ. Animation proposée par l’Association des Commerçants et Amis du Port de Plaisance.

Animation gratuite.

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Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

DJ set. Event organized by the Association of Merchants and Friends of the Marina.

Free event.

L’événement DJ ANGELO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT DE PORT BARCARES