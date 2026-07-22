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DJ DYLAN ANNEE 90/2000 Le Barcarès

jeudi 13 août 2026 · Le Barcarès

DJ DYLAN ANNEE 90/2000 Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 13 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Adresse
2 Rue Pierre Racine
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

DJ DYLAN ANNEE 90/2000

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-13 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-13

Set de DJ Dylan, soirée organisée par ASLIC.
  .

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

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English :

DJ Dylan’s set, an event organized by ASLIC.

L’événement DJ DYLAN ANNEE 90/2000 Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)