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DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères

DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères

DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Ville : 66740 Laroque-des-Albères

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : 12 12 12 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Laroque-des-Albères

DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE

Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Concert chant et piano. Réservations conseillées 07 49 77 00 56 ou sur https://alainmarinaro.fr
  .

Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Singing and piano concert. Reservations recommended 07 49 77 00 56 or https://alainmarinaro.fr

L’événement DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Laroque-des-Albères (Pyrénées-Orientales)