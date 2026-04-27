DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères
DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Laroque-des-Albères
DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE
Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Concert chant et piano. Réservations conseillées 07 49 77 00 56 ou sur https://alainmarinaro.fr
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Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Singing and piano concert. Reservations recommended 07 49 77 00 56 or https://alainmarinaro.fr
L’événement DUO F. BIYONG ET A.PONDEPEYRE Laroque-des-Albères a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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