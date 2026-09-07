E-nitiation informatique, Bibliothèque Champfleury, Avignon

Informations pratiques

E-nitiation informatique Jeudi 1 octobre, 15h30 Bibliothèque Champfleury Vaucluse

Entrée gratuite sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-01T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-01T16:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-01T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-01T16:30:00+02:00

Prêts pour le décollage ? Explorez le monde sur écran sans sortir de chez vous.

Bibliothèque Champfleury Rue Marie Madeleine 84000 Avignon Avignon 84000 Quartier Ouest Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 04 90 82 62 12 https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/avignon.bibliotheques/;https://www.instagram.com/avignonbibliotheques/;https://www.youtube.com/avignonbibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/les-equipements/les-bibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/contacts »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 90 82 62 12 »}] Horaires :

Mardi, jeudi et vendredi de 13h à 18h30

Mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h à 18h ORIZO : ligne C2, arrêt Jules Ferry

Voyage Autour du monde…sans sortir de chez soi formation atelier numérique