Enjoy vélos Epinal: salon national du vélo Rue Gambetta Épinal

Enjoy vélos Epinal: salon national du vélo

Rue Gambetta PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal Vosges

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date :

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-01

fin : 2026-05-03

2026-05-01

Epinal accueillera, au Petit Champ de Mars, la deuxième édition du salon du vélo consacré à toutes les pratiques vélo organisé par Vélo Vert . Rendu possible grâce à l’engagement de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, soutenue par la Région Grand Est, la ville d’ Epinal et le département, l’événement ambitionne d’accueillir une centaine d’exposants et près de 10 000 festivaliers !

Découvrez un salon où les dernières innovations seront présentent: Vélos de route, électriques ou urbains, vélos de voyage.

l’accès au salon, aux animations et aux concerts est GRATUITE. Pour les épreuves, les inscriptions sont vivement conseillées afin de bénéficier de tarifs préférentiels. Les tarifs sont variables en fonction des randonnées et compétitions.

Plus d’informations à venir sur le site www.enjoyvelos.comTout public

Rue Gambetta PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 1 61 04 03 46 inscriptions@enjoyvelos.com

English :

At the Petit Champ de Mars, Epinal will be hosting the second edition of the Vélo Vert bicycle trade show, dedicated to all forms of cycling. Made possible thanks to the commitment of the Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, supported by the Région Grand Est, the town of Epinal and the département, the event aims to welcome around 100 exhibitors and nearly 10,000 festival-goers!

Discover a show where the latest innovations will be on display: Road bikes, electric or urban bikes, travel bikes.

admission to the show, events and concerts is FREE. For the events, registration is highly recommended to benefit from preferential rates. Rates vary according to the event.

More information to come on www.enjoyvelos.com

German :

Im Petit Champ de Mars in Epinal findet zum zweiten Mal die von Vélo Vert organisierte Fahrradmesse statt, die allen Arten des Radfahrens gewidmet ist. Die Veranstaltung wird durch das Engagement der Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal ermöglicht und von der Region Grand Est, der Stadt Epinal und dem Departement unterstützt. Sie hat das Ziel, rund 100 Aussteller und 10.000 Festivalbesucher zu begrüßen!

Entdecken Sie eine Messe, auf der die neuesten Innovationen vorgestellt werden: Fahrräder für den Straßenverkehr, Elektro- und Stadtfahrräder sowie Reiseräder.

der Eintritt zur Messe, zu den Veranstaltungen und den Konzerten ist KOSTENLOS. Für die Wettkämpfe wird dringend empfohlen, sich anzumelden, um von den Vorzugspreisen zu profitieren. Die Preise variieren je nach Wanderung und Wettbewerb.

Weitere Informationen werden in Kürze auf www.enjoyvelos.com veröffentlicht

Italiano :

Al Petit Champ de Mars, Epinal ospiterà la seconda edizione del salone della bicicletta Vélo Vert , dedicato a tutte le forme di ciclismo. Reso possibile dall’impegno della Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, con il sostegno della Région Grand Est, della città di Epinal e del dipartimento, l’evento mira ad accogliere un centinaio di espositori e quasi 10.000 visitatori!

Scoprite un salone in cui saranno esposte le ultime innovazioni: Biciclette da strada, biciclette elettriche o urbane, biciclette da viaggio.

l’ingresso alla mostra, agli eventi e ai concerti è GRATUITO. Si consiglia vivamente di registrarsi agli eventi per beneficiare di tariffe preferenziali. I prezzi variano a seconda del tipo di corsa e di competizione.

Maggiori informazioni su www.enjoyvelos.com

Espanol :

En el Petit Champ de Mars, Epinal acogerá la segunda edición de la feria de la bicicleta Vélo Vert , dedicada a todas las modalidades del ciclismo. Gracias al compromiso de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, con el apoyo de la Région Grand Est, la ciudad de Epinal y el departamento, el evento espera acoger a un centenar de expositores y cerca de 10.000 visitantes

Descubra un salón en el que se expondrán las últimas innovaciones: Bicicletas de carretera, eléctricas o urbanas, bicicletas de viaje.

la entrada al salón, a los eventos y a los conciertos es GRATUITA. Le aconsejamos encarecidamente que se inscriba en los eventos para beneficiarse de tarifas preferentes. Los precios varían según el tipo de recorrido y de competición.

Más información en www.enjoyvelos.com

L’événement Enjoy vélos Epinal: salon national du vélo Épinal a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION