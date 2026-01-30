La cyclosportive la route verte rue Gambetta Épinal

La cyclosportive la route verte

rue Gambetta LE PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-03

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-05-03

La cyclosportive des Vosges La Route Verte Épinal se déroulera pendant le salon Enjoy Vélos, l’occasion pour toutes et tous de tester tous les vélos et matériels proposés par la centaine d’exposants présents.

Cette épreuve est inscrite au Trophée Label d’Or de la FFC .

inscriptions LA ROUTE VERTE Enjoy Vélos Épinal



L’épreuve se déroule pendant l’organisation du salon national dédié au vélo sous toutes ses formes Enjoy Vélos Epinal .

La Grande Route Verte 143km

08:30 18 ans et + Chronométré

La Petite Route Verte 104km

09:00 17 ans et + Chronométré

La Decou’Verte 40km

09:30 15 ans et +

Les tarifs varient selon le parcours.Tout public

.

rue Gambetta LE PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 1 61 04 03 46 inscriptions@enjoyvelos.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Vosges cyclosportive La Route Verte Épinal will take place during the Enjoy Vélos trade show, giving everyone the chance to try out all the bikes and equipment on offer from the hundred or so exhibitors present.

The event is part of the FFC’s Label d’Or Trophy.

registration LA ROUTE VERTE Enjoy Vélos Épinal



The event takes place during the Enjoy Vélos Epinal national trade show dedicated to cycling in all its forms.

La Grande Route Verte 143km

08:30 18 years and over Time trial

La Petite Route Verte 104km

09:00 17 years and + Timed

La Decou?Verte 40km

09:30 15 years and older

Prices vary according to route.

L’événement La cyclosportive la route verte Épinal a été mis à jour le 2026-01-28 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION