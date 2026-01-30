La cyclosportive la route verte rue Gambetta Épinal
La cyclosportive la route verte rue Gambetta Épinal dimanche 3 mai 2026.
La cyclosportive la route verte
rue Gambetta LE PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal Vosges
La cyclosportive des Vosges La Route Verte Épinal se déroulera pendant le salon Enjoy Vélos, l’occasion pour toutes et tous de tester tous les vélos et matériels proposés par la centaine d’exposants présents.
Cette épreuve est inscrite au Trophée Label d’Or de la FFC .
inscriptions LA ROUTE VERTE Enjoy Vélos Épinal
L’épreuve se déroule pendant l’organisation du salon national dédié au vélo sous toutes ses formes Enjoy Vélos Epinal .
La Grande Route Verte 143km
08:30 18 ans et + Chronométré
La Petite Route Verte 104km
09:00 17 ans et + Chronométré
La Decou’Verte 40km
09:30 15 ans et +
Les tarifs varient selon le parcours.Tout public
.
rue Gambetta LE PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 1 61 04 03 46 inscriptions@enjoyvelos.com
English :
The Vosges cyclosportive La Route Verte Épinal will take place during the Enjoy Vélos trade show, giving everyone the chance to try out all the bikes and equipment on offer from the hundred or so exhibitors present.
The event is part of the FFC’s Label d’Or Trophy.
registration LA ROUTE VERTE Enjoy Vélos Épinal
The event takes place during the Enjoy Vélos Epinal national trade show dedicated to cycling in all its forms.
La Grande Route Verte 143km
08:30 18 years and over Time trial
La Petite Route Verte 104km
09:00 17 years and + Timed
La Decou?Verte 40km
09:30 15 years and older
Prices vary according to route.
