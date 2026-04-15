Eveil des sens, Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand, Avignon
Eveil des sens, Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand, Avignon jeudi 16 avril 2026.
Eveil des sens Jeudi 16 avril, 09h45, 10h30 Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Vaucluse
Entrée gratuite sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-16T09:45:00+02:00 – 2026-04-16T10:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-16T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-16T11:15:00+02:00
Les senteurs, textures et couleurs des jardins de Provence seront à explorer par votre tout-petit.
Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Avenue François Mauriac 84000 Avignon Avignon 84000 Quartier Saint-Chamand Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 04 90 87 61 05 https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/avignon.bibliotheques/;https://www.instagram.com/avignonbibliotheques/;https://www.youtube.com/avignonbibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/les-equipements/les-bibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/contacts »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 90 85 15 59 »}] Horaires :
Mardi, jeudi et vendredi de 13h à 18h30
Mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h à 18h ORIZO : T1, arrêt Saint-Chamand • Lignes 6, 12, 14, 22, 30, C3, arrêt Saint-Chamand
Promenade en Provence Jardiner la ville Tout petits
À voir aussi à Avignon (Vaucluse)
- Jardin de papier, Bibliothèque Pierre Boulle, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Atelier petits pots et petites graines, Bibliothèque Paul & Alice Cluchier, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Jardinez votre bib !, Bibliothèque du Puzzle, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Le banquet des odeurs, Bibliothèque Ceccano, Avignon 15 avril 2026
- Atelier Herbier Méditerranéen, Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand, Avignon 15 avril 2026