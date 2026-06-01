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EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades dimanche 7 juin 2026.

Ville : 66500 Prades

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif : 50 50 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Prades

EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 50 – 50 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :
2026-06-07

L’itinéraire jusque Batère est un livre à ciel ouvert sur l’histoire du massif et la biodiversité de la partie la plus orientale des Pyrénées.
  .

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81  pass.canigo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The route up to Batère is an open-air book on the history of the massif and the biodiversity of the easternmost part of the Pyrenees.

L’événement EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)