EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades
EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Prades
EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 50 – 50 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
L’itinéraire jusque Batère est un livre à ciel ouvert sur l’histoire du massif et la biodiversité de la partie la plus orientale des Pyrénées.
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The route up to Batère is an open-air book on the history of the massif and the biodiversity of the easternmost part of the Pyrenees.
L’événement EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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