Prades

EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 50 – 50 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

L’itinéraire jusque Batère est un livre à ciel ouvert sur l’histoire du massif et la biodiversité de la partie la plus orientale des Pyrénées.

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The route up to Batère is an open-air book on the history of the massif and the biodiversity of the easternmost part of the Pyrenees.

L’événement EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGO EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO