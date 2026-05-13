Prades

SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE

1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-16 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-16

Date(s) :

2026-06-16

Les Nouvelles aventures du Petit Prince un spectacle de musique, théâtre et danse live avec 30 danseuses, présentée par le collectif ukrainien Spartantsy.

.

1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 85 08 39 38

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The New Adventures of the Little Prince: a show of music, theater and live dance with 30 dancers, presented by Ukrainian collective Spartantsy.

L’événement SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO