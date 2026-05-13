SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades
SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades mardi 16 juin 2026.
Prades
SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE
1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-16
Date(s) :
2026-06-16
Les Nouvelles aventures du Petit Prince un spectacle de musique, théâtre et danse live avec 30 danseuses, présentée par le collectif ukrainien Spartantsy.
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1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 85 08 39 38
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The New Adventures of the Little Prince: a show of music, theater and live dance with 30 dancers, presented by Ukrainian collective Spartantsy.
L’événement SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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