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SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades

SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades

SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades mardi 16 juin 2026.

Adresse : 1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin

Ville : 66500 Prades

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 16 juin 2026

Fin : mardi 16 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif : 10 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Prades

SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE

1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-16

Date(s) :
2026-06-16

Les Nouvelles aventures du Petit Prince un spectacle de musique, théâtre et danse live avec 30 danseuses, présentée par le collectif ukrainien Spartantsy.
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1-2 Allée de la Plaine Saint-Martin Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 85 08 39 38 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The New Adventures of the Little Prince: a show of music, theater and live dance with 30 dancers, presented by Ukrainian collective Spartantsy.

L’événement SPECTACLE LES NOUVELLES AVENTURES DU PETIT PRINCE Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)