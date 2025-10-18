EXPOSITION AFFEJEE PATRICIA SALLE D’EXPOSITION DU CASINO Barbazan

EXPOSITION AFFEJEE PATRICIA

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DU CASINO La Tuilerie Barbazan Haute-Garonne

Patricia Affejee est une artiste réunionnaise dont le travail vibrant et coloré reflète l’essence des paysages tropicaux et la richesse culturelle de son île natale.

Vernissage samedi 9 mai à 18h30.

Ses tableaux, souvent réalisés à l’huile, à l’acrylique ou au pastel, capturent la beauté de la nature. Que ce soit à travers des œuvres figuratives ou abstraites, elle parvient à transmettre des émotions puissantes et une véritable sensibilité artistique. Son art, empreint de chaleur et de vitalité, invite le spectateur à plonger dans un monde où la couleur et la lumière jouent un rôle central, reflétant ainsi son attachement profond à la Réunion et à son environnement. .

English :

Patricia Affejee is an artist from Reunion whose vibrant, colorful work reflects the essence of tropical landscapes and the cultural richness of her native island.

Opening Saturday May 9 at 6.30pm.

German :

Patricia Affejee ist eine Künstlerin aus La Réunion, deren vibrierende und farbenfrohe Arbeiten das Wesen der tropischen Landschaften und den kulturellen Reichtum ihrer Heimatinsel widerspiegeln.

Vernissage am Samstag, den 9. Mai um 18.30 Uhr.

Italiano :

Patricia Affejee è un’artista della Riunione il cui lavoro vibrante e colorato riflette l’essenza dei paesaggi tropicali e la ricchezza culturale della sua isola natale.

Inaugurazione sabato 9 maggio alle 18.30.

Espanol :

Patricia Affejee es una artista de La Reunión cuya obra, vibrante y colorista, refleja la esencia de los paisajes tropicales y la riqueza cultural de su isla natal.

Inauguración el sábado 9 de mayo a las 18.30 horas.

