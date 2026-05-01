Exposition au Sémaphore Variations marines de Josse MOYSAN Le Sémaphore Landéda
Exposition au Sémaphore Variations marines de Josse MOYSAN Le Sémaphore Landéda vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Landéda
Exposition au Sémaphore Variations marines de Josse MOYSAN
Le Sémaphore 180 Chemin de Bellevue Landéda Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-08 2026-05-23
Exposition Josse Moysan Variations marines au Sémaphore de l’Aber Wrac’h à Landéda
du 8 mai au 23 mai 2026
ouverte de 14 h à 18 h 30 (fermé le mardi)
le 23 mai de 10 h a 12 h 30 .
Le Sémaphore 180 Chemin de Bellevue Landéda 29870 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 04 94 66
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Exposition au Sémaphore Variations marines de Josse MOYSAN
L’événement Exposition au Sémaphore Variations marines de Josse MOYSAN Landéda a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par OT PAYS DES ABERS
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