Exposition -Collectif Atelier Kitchen PRINT Rue Frédéric Chopin Épinal

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Épinal

Exposition -Collectif Atelier Kitchen PRINT

Rue Frédéric Chopin Galerie du Poiron Épinal Vosges

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Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-03 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

Les artistes Émilion & Philippe Brouard de Atelier Kitchen Print exposeront cet été à la galerie du Poiron à Épinal.

Native d’Épinal, Émilie Aizier alias Émilion a fait ses études à l’école d’art de sa ville pour ensuite faire un petit tour de France des ateliers d’impression d’art. Elle invente la Kitchen Litho en juin 2011 à Poitiers et l’a fait connaître dans le monde entier grâce à ses vidéos et ses manuels. Elle monte son entreprise d’édition Atelier Kitchen Print et de cours privés en 2013. Organisatrice du concours international Kitchen PRINT Biennale depuis 2014, elle collabore avec les professeurs des écoles supérieures d’art de Pula en Croatie, de Lodz en Pologne, de Minas Gerais et l’université de Sau Paulo au Brésil…

Dans son exposition, Émilie Aizier alias Émilion présente une suite d’estampes imprimées en kitchen lithographie et dont certaines sont colorisées au pochoir. Cette série d’images propose des recherches d’ambiances nocturnes vosgiennes où s’entremêlent, sapins, étoiles, lune, animaux… S’ennuiter est un verbe proche du patois qui est sorti du dictionnaire depuis des années, il signifie s’attarder, rentrer dans la nuit . Désuète et rigolote, j’ai voulu remettre au goût du jour cette expression S’ennuiter en rentrant pour me l’approprier.

Philippe Brouard est vosgien d’adoption, il a fait ses études artistiques dans la même école qu’Émilion, à ÉPINAL (ESAL). Il participe à l’Atelier Kitchen PRINT comme artiste-maison et soutien. L’artiste propose des vues synthétiques d’Épinal et ses alentours. On aime voir ses petits personnages animer de manière plaisante ces lieux si familiers pour les spinaliens et vosgiens. Il présente des illustrations sur papier à l’encre ainsi que des Kitchen lithographies colorisées au pochoir éditées et imprimées par les soins d’Émilie Aizier, gérante de l’Atelier Kitchen Print.

Philippe présentera aussi sa dernière œuvre numérique intitulée Automate cellulaire Edilab . Une expérimentation ludique des trois concepts égalité, diversité et inclusion .

Plus d’infos https://www.atelier-kitchen-print.org/exposition-atelier-kitchen-print-a-la-galerie-du-poiron-du-03-au-15-aout-2026/Tout public

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Rue Frédéric Chopin Galerie du Poiron Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 66 12 27 15

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English :

Artists %C9milion & Philippe Brouard of Atelier Kitchen Print will be exhibiting this %E9t%E9 at the Galerie du Poiron in %C9pinal.

A native of Épinal, Émilie Aizier—also known as “Émilion”—studied at her hometown’s art school before embarking on a tour of art printing studios across France. She invented Kitchen Litho in June 2011 in Poitiers and made it known worldwide through her videos and manuals. She founded her publishing company, %AB Atelier Kitchen Print %BB, and began offering private lessons in 2013. As the organizer of the international %AB Kitchen PRINT Biennale %BB competition since 2014, she has collaborated with professors from the art academies in Pula, Croatia; Lodz, Poland; Minas Gerais; and the University of São Paulo in Brazil…

In her exhibition, Émilie Aizier, also known as Émilion, presents a series of prints created using kitchen lithography, some of which are hand-colored using stencils. This series of images explores the nocturnal atmosphere of the Vosges, where fir trees, stars, the moon, and animals intertwine… “S’ennuiter” is a verb close to the local dialect that has been out of the dictionary for years; it means “to linger, to stay out late into the night.” Playful and whimsical, I wanted to bring this expression—“S’ennuiter en rentrant”—back into fashion and make it my own.

Philippe Brouard is a resident of the Vosges by choice; he studied art at the same school as Émilion, in Épinal (ESAL). He participates in the Atelier Kitchen PRINT as a resident artist and supporter. The artist presents synthetic views of Épinay and its surroundings. We love seeing his little characters bring these places—so familiar to the people of Épinay and the Vosges—to life in such a delightful way. He is presenting ink illustrations on paper as well as Kitchen lithographs colored using stencils, edited and printed by Émilie Aizier, manager of the Atelier Kitchen Print.

Philippe will also present his latest digital work, titled “Edilab Cellular Automata.” It is a playful exploration of the three concepts of “equality, diversity, and inclusion.”

More infohttps://www.atelier-kitchen-print.org/exposition-atelier-kitchen-print-a-la-galerie-du-poiron-du-03-au-15-aout-2026/

L’événement Exposition -Collectif Atelier Kitchen PRINT Épinal a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION