Exposition Corail Muséum d’histoire naturelle La Rochelle

La Rochelle

Exposition Corail

Muséum d’histoire naturelle 28 rue Albert 1er La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

droit d’entrée au musée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-10-18

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-10-18

Plongez dans un récif corallien d’Indonésie et découvrez les coraux, ces étonnantes colonies animales, sources de biodiversité.

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Muséum d’histoire naturelle 28 rue Albert 1er La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 41 18 25

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Exhibition Corail

During the vacations, the Museum offers workshops, tours and screenings based on its collections. Activities for children or to share with the whole family.

L’événement Exposition Corail La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par Nous La Rochelle