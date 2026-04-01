Exposition Corail Muséum d’histoire naturelle La Rochelle
Exposition Corail Muséum d’histoire naturelle La Rochelle dimanche 18 octobre 2026.
La Rochelle
Exposition Corail
Muséum d’histoire naturelle 28 rue Albert 1er La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
droit d’entrée au musée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-10-18
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-10-18
Plongez dans un récif corallien d’Indonésie et découvrez les coraux, ces étonnantes colonies animales, sources de biodiversité.
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Muséum d’histoire naturelle 28 rue Albert 1er La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 41 18 25
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Exhibition Corail
During the vacations, the Museum offers workshops, tours and screenings based on its collections. Activities for children or to share with the whole family.
L’événement Exposition Corail La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par Nous La Rochelle
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