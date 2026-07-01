Exposition de photographies, Église Saint-Martin, L’Hôme-Chamondot
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Église Saint-Martin · L'Hôme-Chamondot
Informations pratiques
Exposition de photographies 19 et 20 septembre Église Saint-Martin Orne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-19T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-20T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T18:00:00+02:00
DECOUVERTE DE L’EGLISE ST MARTIN D’ORIGINE ROMANE, RESTAUREE A LA RENAISSANCE ET AGRANDIE AU XIXème siècle avec EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES.
Église Saint-Martin 61290 L’Hôme-Chamondot L’Hôme-Chamondot 61290 Orne Normandie 06 16 12 29 82 EGLISE ST MARTIN D’ORIGINE ROMANE, RESTAUREE A LA RENAISSANCE ET AGRANDIE AU XIXème SIECLE. RESTAUREE EN 2014. EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES L’église donne sur la place du village
DECOUVERTE DE L’EGLISE ST MARTIN D’ORIGINE ROMANE, RESTAUREE A LA RENAISSANCE ET AGRANDIE AU XIXème siècle avec EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES.
ERIC LEYS
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