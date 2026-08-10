EXPOSITION DES ARTISTES DE PIGNAN Sète
lundi 10 août 2026 · Sète
Informations pratiques
Sète
EXPOSITION DES ARTISTES DE PIGNAN
Mont St Clair Sète Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-10
fin : 2026-08-16
Date(s) :
2026-08-10
Exposition de peintres et sculpteurs adhérant à l’Association de Pignan. En 2025, plus de 1 000 visiteurs.
Exposition de peintres et sculpteurs adhérant à l’Association de Pignan. En 2025, plus de 1 000 visiteurs. .
Mont St Clair Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 80 70 10 07 jp-lebert@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Exhibition of painters and sculptors who are members of the Pignan Association. In 2025, more than 1,000 visitors.
L’événement EXPOSITION DES ARTISTES DE PIGNAN Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau
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