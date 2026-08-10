UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Sète

EXPOSITION DES ARTISTES DE PIGNAN Sète

lundi 10 août 2026 · Sète

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 10 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 16 août 2026
Adresse
Mont St Clair
Ville
34200 Sète
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Sète

EXPOSITION DES ARTISTES DE PIGNAN

Mont St Clair Sète Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-10
fin : 2026-08-16

Date(s) :
2026-08-10

Exposition de peintres et sculpteurs adhérant à l’Association de Pignan. En 2025, plus de 1 000 visiteurs.
Exposition de peintres et sculpteurs adhérant à l’Association de Pignan. En 2025, plus de 1 000 visiteurs.   .

Mont St Clair Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 80 70 10 07  jp-lebert@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibition of painters and sculptors who are members of the Pignan Association. In 2025, more than 1,000 visitors.

L’événement EXPOSITION DES ARTISTES DE PIGNAN Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau

À voir aussi à Sète (Hérault)