EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES Revel
EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES Revel jeudi 25 juin 2026.
Revel
EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES
38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-06-25
Découvrez le talent des jeunes artistes
Du 25 juin au 12 juillet 2026
Venez découvrir l’exposition des jeunes talents du territoire au Centre Culturel Get ! Les membres de l’association Art et Culture présentent les œuvres de la commission Jeunes Artistes .
Tout public Gratuit .
38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 85 36 mairie@mairie-revel.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the talent of young artists
L’événement EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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