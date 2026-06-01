Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES Revel

EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES Revel jeudi 25 juin 2026.

Adresse : 38 Rue Georges Sabo

Ville : 31250 Revel

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 12 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Revel

EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES

38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25
fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :
2026-06-25

Découvrez le talent des jeunes artistes
Du 25 juin au 12 juillet 2026

Venez découvrir l’exposition des jeunes talents du territoire au Centre Culturel Get ! Les membres de l’association Art et Culture présentent les œuvres de la commission Jeunes Artistes .

Tout public Gratuit   .

38 Rue Georges Sabo Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 85 36  mairie@mairie-revel.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the talent of young artists

L’événement EXPOSITION DES JEUNES ARTISTES Revel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Revel (Haute-Garonne)