Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle
Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle samedi 2 mai 2026.
La Rochelle
Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières
Salle de l’Oratoire 6bis Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-15 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
Entre Couleurs et Matières
Exposition collective Peintures, Aquarelles, Pastels & Sculptures
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Salle de l’Oratoire 6bis Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine lapalettedesaintonge@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Between Colors and Materials
Group exhibition ? Paintings, Watercolors, Pastels & Sculptures
L’événement Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par Nous La Rochelle
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