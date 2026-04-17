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Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle

Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle samedi 2 mai 2026.

Lieu : Salle de l'Oratoire

Adresse : 6bis Rue Albert 1er

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : samedi 2 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 15 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

La Rochelle

Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières

Salle de l’Oratoire 6bis Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-15 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-02

Entre Couleurs et Matières
Exposition collective Peintures, Aquarelles, Pastels & Sculptures
  .

Salle de l’Oratoire 6bis Rue Albert 1er La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine   lapalettedesaintonge@gmail.com

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English :

Between Colors and Materials
Group exhibition ? Paintings, Watercolors, Pastels & Sculptures

L’événement Exposition Entre Couleurs et Matières La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par Nous La Rochelle

À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)