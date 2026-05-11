Exposition Gustav Sonntag In-formation MCL St Marcel Metz

Metz

Exposition Gustav Sonntag In-formation

MCL St Marcel 36 rue Saint Marcel Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-11 00:00:00

fin : 2026-06-12

Date(s) :

2026-05-11 2026-06-08

Peinture Allemagne (Leipzig)

Partenariat Galerie In der Promenade (Fürth)

Légende de l’œuvre Laster 2025 187cm x 148c.

Leipzig est un haut lieu des arts plastiques en Allemagne, en constante effervescence, où vivent et travaillent de nombreux artistes. Ensemble, ils forment la Neue Leipziger Schule (Nouvelle école d’art de Leipzig). Leurs créations combinent des éléments figuratifs et abstraits, mettant l’accent sur la créativité et l’expérimentation mais toujours avec une touche d’originalité. Derrière chaque œuvre se cache une histoire, parfois personnelle, parfois déconcertante, parfois carrément fantaisiste.

Dans le sillon des grands noms de la Neue Leipziger Schule comme Werner Tübke et Neo Rauch émergent des artistes jeunes, engagés et prometteurs. Nous avons le plaisir de vous présenter l’un d’entre eux sympathique, original, productif et certainement voué à un bel avenir Gustav Sonntag. … Malgré toute sa figurativité, la peinture est traitée comme de la peinture, le caractère pictural, la couleur sont mis en valeur comme tels. Même si la plupart des motifs sont figuratifs, il reste toujours des enclaves, des vacuoles… dans lesquelles l’image garde la possibilité d’être fidèle à elle-même en tant que peinture… Gustav Sonntag a une bonne intuition sur l’unité du ton fondamental dans une œuvre, qui ne doit pas se perdre dans la surface de mille détails intéressants… (Christoph Tannert, historien de l’art).

Vernissage Jeudi 7 mai 2026 à 18h30

Ouverture aux horaires d’ouverture de la MCLTout public

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MCL St Marcel 36 rue Saint Marcel Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

Painting Germany (Leipzig)

Partnership: Galerie In der Promenade (Fürth)

Caption of the work Laster 2025 187cm x 148c.

Leipzig is one of Germany’s hotspots for the visual arts, and a constantly vibrant place where many artists live and work. Together, they form the Neue Leipziger Schule (New Leipzig Art School). Their creations combine figurative and abstract elements, emphasizing creativity and experimentation, but always with a touch of originality. Behind each work lies a story, sometimes personal, sometimes disconcerting, sometimes downright whimsical.

In the wake of the great names of the Neue Leipziger Schule , such as Werner Tübke and Neo Rauch, young, committed and promising artists are emerging. We’re delighted to introduce you to one of them Gustav Sonntag a likeable, original, productive artist with a bright future ahead of him For all its figurativeness, the painting is treated as painting, the pictorial character and color are emphasized as such. Even if most of the motifs are figurative, there are always enclaves, vacuoles? in which the image retains the possibility of being true to itself as painting? Gustav Sonntag has a good intuition for the unity of the fundamental tone in a work, which must not be lost in the surface of a thousand interesting details… (Christoph Tannert, art historian).

Opening: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 6:30 p.m

Open during MCL opening hours

L’événement Exposition Gustav Sonntag In-formation Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ