Informations pratiques

Béziers

EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK JEP 2026

7 rue Massol Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Découvrez l’univers taurin et l’œuvre de Harry Rolnick lors d’une visite entre traditions, art et patrimoine biterrois.

Poussez les portes du Musée Taurin de Béziers et plongez dans l’histoire, les traditions et la culture taurines. Cette visite, pendant les Journée Européennes du Patrimoine, vous permettra également de découvrir l’exposition temporaire consacrée à Harry Rolnick, artiste britannique profondément inspiré par le territoire et son univers. Une immersion captivante entre patrimoine, art et identité locale.

Exposition visible du 03/07 au 20/09/2026. .

7 rue Massol Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 44 18 uniontaurinebiterroise@gmail.com

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English : EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK JEP 2026

Discover the world of bullfighting and the work of Harry Rolnick on a tour that blends traditions, art, and Béziers’ cultural heritage.

L’événement EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK JEP 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par 34 ADT34