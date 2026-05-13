EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges mardi 15 septembre 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE
Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-15 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-15
Et si les héros et héroïnes de tout type venaient faire un tour dans les collections du musée, dialoguer avec les œuvres et les espaces pour
créer du décalage, piquer notre curiosité…
Des hobbits se mesurant à Shelob face à une épigraphie ou Iron man atterrissant tout près d’une statue antique… Batman surveillant des
bijoux ou le bâton de Gandalf posé avec des objets du passé… Une invitation à venir (re)découvrir autrement le musée et son contenu
agrémenté le temps d’une exposition éphémère d’œuvres sorties directement de la pop culture. .
Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr
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English :
What if heroes and heroines of all kinds came to take a tour of the museum’s collections, interacting with the works and spaces to
and piquing our curiosity?
L’événement EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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