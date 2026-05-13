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EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges mardi 15 septembre 2026.

Lieu : Bâtiment de l'ancienne gendarmerie

Adresse : 40 Rue Victor Cazes

Ville : 31510 Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mardi 15 septembre 2026

Fin : dimanche 20 septembre 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE

Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-15 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-15

Et si les héros et héroïnes de tout type venaient faire un tour dans les collections du musée, dialoguer avec les œuvres et les espaces pour
créer du décalage, piquer notre curiosité…
Des hobbits se mesurant à Shelob face à une épigraphie ou Iron man atterrissant tout près d’une statue antique… Batman surveillant des
bijoux ou le bâton de Gandalf posé avec des objets du passé… Une invitation à venir (re)découvrir autrement le musée et son contenu
agrémenté le temps d’une exposition éphémère d’œuvres sorties directement de la pop culture.   .

Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79  musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

What if heroes and heroines of all kinds came to take a tour of the museum’s collections, interacting with the works and spaces to
and piquing our curiosity?

L’événement EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges (Haute-Garonne)