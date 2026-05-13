EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE

Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-15 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-15

Et si les héros et héroïnes de tout type venaient faire un tour dans les collections du musée, dialoguer avec les œuvres et les espaces pour

créer du décalage, piquer notre curiosité…

Des hobbits se mesurant à Shelob face à une épigraphie ou Iron man atterrissant tout près d’une statue antique… Batman surveillant des

bijoux ou le bâton de Gandalf posé avec des objets du passé… Une invitation à venir (re)découvrir autrement le musée et son contenu

agrémenté le temps d’une exposition éphémère d’œuvres sorties directement de la pop culture. .

Bâtiment de l’ancienne gendarmerie 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

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English :

What if heroes and heroines of all kinds came to take a tour of the museum’s collections, interacting with the works and spaces to

and piquing our curiosity?

L’événement EXPOSITION HÉROÏQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE