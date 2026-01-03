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Exposition | Le Planctonarium | Fondation Martell Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac

Exposition | Le Planctonarium | Fondation Martell Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac samedi 30 mai 2026.

Lieu : Fondation d'entreprise Martell

Adresse : 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell

Ville : 16100 Cognac

Département : Charente

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 3 janvier 2026

Tarif :

Cognac

Exposition | Le Planctonarium | Fondation Martell

Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-01-03

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Dans le prolongement de l’exposition Le Singe et l’Argile, dédiée aux relations entre les espèces, la Fondation a invité le studio BehaghelFoiny à concevoir un espace hybride, le “Planctonarium”.
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Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 36 33 51  info@fondationdentreprisemartell.com

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English :

Following on from the exhibition Le Singe et l’Argile, dedicated to the relationship between species, the Foundation invited the BehaghelFoiny studio to design a hybrid space, the Planktonarium .

L’événement Exposition | Le Planctonarium | Fondation Martell Cognac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par Destination Cognac

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