Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac
Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Cognac
Odyssée Bohème | Chant X
Place du Solençon Cognac Charente
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Conte 5€
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-08 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Projet Odyssée Chant X Création Les chuchotis du lavoir
Programme tout public du 22 mai au 8 juin 2026
Les mercredis 14 h 30 Conte sous le chapiteau Tarif 5 €
Les mardis à 14 h Répétition publique ouverte- Tarif Gratuit
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Place du Solençon Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 84 66 25 amitsigane@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Project Odyssée Chant X Cre?ation Les chuchotis du lavoir (Whispers from the washhouse)
Public program from May 22 to June 8, 2026
Wednesdays: 2:30 pm ? Storytelling under the big top ? Price: 5 ?
Tuesdays: at 2 p.m. Open public rehearsal Price: Free
L’événement Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par Destination Cognac
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