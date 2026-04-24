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Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac

Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Adresse : Place du Solençon

Ville : 16100 Cognac

Département : Charente

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : lundi 8 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 Conte 5€

Cognac

Odyssée Bohème | Chant X

Place du Solençon Cognac Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Conte 5€

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-08 19:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Projet Odyssée Chant X Création Les chuchotis du lavoir
Programme tout public du 22 mai au 8 juin 2026
Les mercredis 14 h 30 Conte sous le chapiteau Tarif 5 €
Les mardis à 14 h Répétition publique ouverte- Tarif Gratuit
  .

Place du Solençon Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 84 66 25  amitsigane@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Project Odyssée Chant X Cre?ation Les chuchotis du lavoir (Whispers from the washhouse)
Public program from May 22 to June 8, 2026
Wednesdays: 2:30 pm ? Storytelling under the big top ? Price: 5 ?
Tuesdays: at 2 p.m. Open public rehearsal Price: Free

L’événement Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par Destination Cognac

À voir aussi à Cognac (Charente)