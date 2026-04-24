Cognac

Odyssée Bohème | Chant X

Place du Solençon Cognac Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Conte 5€

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-08 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Projet Odyssée Chant X Création Les chuchotis du lavoir

Programme tout public du 22 mai au 8 juin 2026

Les mercredis 14 h 30 Conte sous le chapiteau Tarif 5 €

Les mardis à 14 h Répétition publique ouverte- Tarif Gratuit

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Place du Solençon Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 84 66 25 amitsigane@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Project Odyssée Chant X Cre?ation Les chuchotis du lavoir (Whispers from the washhouse)

Public program from May 22 to June 8, 2026

Wednesdays: 2:30 pm ? Storytelling under the big top ? Price: 5 ?

Tuesdays: at 2 p.m. Open public rehearsal Price: Free

L’événement Odyssée Bohème | Chant X Cognac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par Destination Cognac