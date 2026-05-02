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Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque Sarrebourg

Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque Sarrebourg samedi 2 mai 2026.

Adresse : Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer

Ville : 57400 Sarrebourg

Département : Moselle

Début : samedi 2 mai 2026

Fin : jeudi 7 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Sarrebourg

Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-02 2026-05-09 2026-05-15 2026-05-26 2026-07-15

Avant la sortie du prochain film de Christopher Nolan, L’Odyssée , et en partenariat avec CinéSar, une petite initiation à la mythologie grecques, tout particulièrement avec l’Illiade et l’Odyssée d’Homère. Entrée gratuite durant les heures d’ouverture.Tout public
0  .

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 28 52 

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English :

Before the release of Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey , and in partnership with CinéSar, a short introduction to Greek mythology, with a special focus on Homer’s Illiad and Odyssey. Free admission during opening hours.

L’événement Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG

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