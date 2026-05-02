Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque Sarrebourg
Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque Sarrebourg samedi 2 mai 2026.
Sarrebourg
Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque
Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-02 2026-05-09 2026-05-15 2026-05-26 2026-07-15
Avant la sortie du prochain film de Christopher Nolan, L’Odyssée , et en partenariat avec CinéSar, une petite initiation à la mythologie grecques, tout particulièrement avec l’Illiade et l’Odyssée d’Homère. Entrée gratuite durant les heures d’ouverture.Tout public
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Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 28 52
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English :
Before the release of Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey , and in partnership with CinéSar, a short introduction to Greek mythology, with a special focus on Homer’s Illiad and Odyssey. Free admission during opening hours.
L’événement Exposition Nom de Zeus ! (re)découvrons la mythologie grecque Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
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