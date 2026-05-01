Exposition Passage C. Theron Sarrebourg
Exposition Passage C. Theron Sarrebourg samedi 23 mai 2026.
Sarrebourg
Exposition Passage C. Theron
Chapelle des Cordeliers Sarrebourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23 2026-05-25 2026-05-26 2026-07-15 2026-08-15 2026-08-16
Passage de l’artiste Cornè Theron propose un triptyque photographique et une installation vidéo réalisés à partir du vitrail monumental La Paix de Marc Chagall. Le visiteur interagit avec ces créations pour s’interroger sur sa propre relation à l’idée de Paix.Tout public
6 .
Chapelle des Cordeliers Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 08 08 68 resa.musee@mairie-sarrebourg.fr
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English :
Passage by artist Cornè Theron features a photographic triptych and video installation based on Marc Chagall’s monumental stained-glass window La Paix . Visitors interact with these creations to question their own relationship to the idea of Peace.
L’événement Exposition Passage C. Theron Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
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