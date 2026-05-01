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Exposition Passage C. Theron Sarrebourg

Exposition Passage C. Theron Sarrebourg samedi 23 mai 2026.

Adresse : Chapelle des Cordeliers

Ville : 57400 Sarrebourg

Département : Moselle

Début : samedi 23 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 24 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 6 Tarif de base plein tarif

Sarrebourg

Exposition Passage C. Theron

Chapelle des Cordeliers Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-23 2026-05-25 2026-05-26 2026-07-15 2026-08-15 2026-08-16

Passage de l’artiste Cornè Theron propose un triptyque photographique et une installation vidéo réalisés à partir du vitrail monumental La Paix de Marc Chagall. Le visiteur interagit avec ces créations pour s’interroger sur sa propre relation à l’idée de Paix.Tout public
6  .

Chapelle des Cordeliers Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 08 08 68  resa.musee@mairie-sarrebourg.fr

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English :

Passage by artist Cornè Theron features a photographic triptych and video installation based on Marc Chagall’s monumental stained-glass window La Paix . Visitors interact with these creations to question their own relationship to the idea of Peace.

L’événement Exposition Passage C. Theron Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG

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