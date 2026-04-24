Exposition photo Club Photo Grand Angle Mediatheque Ernest Labrousse Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Exposition photo Club Photo Grand Angle

Mediatheque Ernest Labrousse 3 Avenue Aristide Briand Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-06-02

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-02

Le club photo Grand Angle propose une exposition sur le thème Histoire d’eau à la médiathèque de Barbezieux. Entrée libre aux horaires d’ouverture de la médiathèque.

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Mediatheque Ernest Labrousse 3 Avenue Aristide Briand Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 78 30 70 mediatheque@mairie-barbezieux.fr

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English : Exposition photo Club Photo Grand Angle

The Grand Angle photo club is holding an exhibition on the theme of escapism at the Barbezieux media library from 28 March to 19 April 2025. Opening on 28 March at 6pm Opening on 28 March at 6pm. Free admission during library opening hours.

L’événement Exposition photo Club Photo Grand Angle Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente