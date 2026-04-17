Expositon Fragments Terra Amata La Rochelle
Expositon Fragments Terra Amata La Rochelle samedi 25 avril 2026.
La Rochelle
Expositon Fragments
Terra Amata 50 chemin des Chirons Longs La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Neuf artistes explorent le thème des fragments à travers la sculpture, le dessin, la gravure, la peinture, la photographie et la musique. Les œuvres sont exposées aussi bien à l’intérieur que dans notre vaste jardin
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Terra Amata 50 chemin des Chirons Longs La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine terraamata17@gmail.com
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English :
Nine artists explore the theme of fragments through sculpture, drawing, engraving, painting, photography and music. The works are exhibited both indoors and in our vast garden
L’événement Expositon Fragments La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par Nous La Rochelle
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